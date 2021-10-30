Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). 68,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 285,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of £82.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.25%.

In related news, insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

