Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $4.58 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.