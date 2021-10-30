Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRG.UN. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$18.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.99. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.55 and a 12-month high of C$18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The stock has a market cap of C$719.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

