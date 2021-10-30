Morgan Stanley Sells 416,532 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,979,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Truist Financial worth $276,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,983,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,968,000 after buying an additional 1,813,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

