Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRPTF. HSBC upgraded Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Getlink has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

