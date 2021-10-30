Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,493 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $244,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,072.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,261,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 676,338 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

