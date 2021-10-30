Morgan Stanley Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $117.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.57.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.