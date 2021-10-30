Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,922 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $238,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $127,193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 249.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 164,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,469,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $624.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.75. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.36 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

