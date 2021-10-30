Morgan Stanley Has $266 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $266,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.