Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $250,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $43.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

