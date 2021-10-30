Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.10 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.81.

NEXA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

