More Coin (MORE) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $124,303.89 and $248.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00237632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00097075 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

