Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.