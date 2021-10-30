Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $24.25 on Friday, reaching $525.46. 619,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,889. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $296.21 and a 52 week high of $551.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.92 and a 200 day moving average of $409.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 125.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.