MONK Trading Up 1.9% This Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $610,284.36 and approximately $3,549.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012946 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

