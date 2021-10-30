Monavale Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Monavale has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $112,862.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $502.61 or 0.00820606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00310774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,910 coins and its circulating supply is 8,945 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

