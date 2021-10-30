Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

