Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $23.50. Momentive Global shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 42,082 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MNTV. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

