Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $330.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $318.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.08.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH stock opened at $295.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.70. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $183.03 and a one year high of $304.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.