MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,660,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,983,000 after purchasing an additional 277,632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,571.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 194,271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 377,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,346 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 177,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the period.

GNR opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

