MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $340,588,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $248,663,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $179.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.09. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,751 shares of company stock worth $35,498,255. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

