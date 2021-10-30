MML Investors Services LLC Has $994,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 259.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $120.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

