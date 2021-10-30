MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 290,252 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 521,625 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT opened at $63.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.