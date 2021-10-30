MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,163,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,152 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 281,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 117.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

SMB opened at $17.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

