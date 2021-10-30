MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. The company had a trading volume of 503,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $107.36 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

