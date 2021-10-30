Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MITUY opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.
About Mitsui Chemicals
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.