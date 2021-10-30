Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MITUY opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.