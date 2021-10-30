Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of MG stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $289.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $177.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 262,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

