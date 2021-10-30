Mirrored Netflix Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.65 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $23.65 million and $139,297.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $687.87 or 0.01114822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 34,381 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

