Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the September 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,340,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,534,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MIRO traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,233. The company has a quick ratio of 27.16, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48. Miromatrix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.
About Miromatrix Medical
Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.