Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the September 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,340,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,534,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ MIRO traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,233. The company has a quick ratio of 27.16, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48. Miromatrix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.