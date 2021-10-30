Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the September 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

MEEC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 60,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.