Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $364.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $364.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.46.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $332.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.47 and its 200-day moving average is $278.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.