M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 36,472 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,723.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $690.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $690.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

