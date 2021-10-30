M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 123,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after acquiring an additional 995,964 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after acquiring an additional 165,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $10,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT opened at $167.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.19 and a beta of 1.72. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $167.77.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

