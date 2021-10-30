M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.