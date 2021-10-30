M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,585 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Tapestry worth $16,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,061,706 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 504,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPR stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

