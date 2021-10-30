M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,827 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $1,918,142,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $2,023,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Stellantis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,921,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,921,000 after buying an additional 296,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy grew its holdings in Stellantis by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 23,711,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,470,000 after buying an additional 7,624,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Erste Group started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

