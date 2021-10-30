M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 89,410 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5,353.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,410 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $22,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

