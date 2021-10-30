Method Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,566.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $469,768.71 and approximately $4,566.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00232249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00098939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.