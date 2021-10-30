Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$59.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MX. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.68.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$55.44 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.4384471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,688.53. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last ninety days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

