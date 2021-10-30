MetaMorph (METM) Trading 301.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 290.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $885,241.28 and approximately $47.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 301.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00237455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00097240 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

