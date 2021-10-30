Metal (MTL) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Metal has a market cap of $216.00 million and $46.56 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00005292 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.33 or 0.00313781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00048802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00236213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00097317 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004437 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.