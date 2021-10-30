Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Sells $1,436,984.32 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTH opened at $108.71 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

