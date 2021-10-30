Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Peter L. Ax Sells 5,000 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

