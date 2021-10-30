Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.220 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.07-2.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 477,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

