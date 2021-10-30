Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,672,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,085,404. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

