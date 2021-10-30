MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.61

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $952.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.