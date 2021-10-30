MediShares (MDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.55 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $203,684.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00237632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00097075 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

