Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 72,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 160,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

