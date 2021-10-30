MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Down 75.8% in October

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the September 30th total of 214,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $30,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get MediaCo alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MediaCo during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediaCo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaCo during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MediaCo by 71.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.