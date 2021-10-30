McDonald’s Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.97.

MCD stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

